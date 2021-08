Although it appears that the cannabis industry is on its way to going mainstream as more states forge ahead with the legalization of recreational cannabis use, there remain several uncertainties at the federal level that could limit the industry’s growth prospects. With this in mind, we believe investors are better off avoiding marijuana stocks Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) for the time being based on their accelerating losses and weak fundamentals. Read on.The marijuana industry has been attracting significant investor attention lately as the push for federal-level legalization gains momentum and the stigma surrounding the use of pot declines. As of June 2021, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states.