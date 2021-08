As Emily Gill pointed out in her OpEd in the July issue of Community Word on Fulton v Philadelphia, the stakes for this case were quite high. Not only was there a possibility of the court granting a “license to discriminate” to religiously-based foster agencies, but we could have seen a wholesale gutting of all kinds of nondiscrimination protections across the board. With a Supreme Court made up of six conservatives (three appointed by Donald Trump) and three liberals, Fulton was an ominous case for anyone concerned about the fair treatment of minorities, not just in terms of foster services, but in any and all aspects of public life.