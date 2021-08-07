Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

VA awarded grant to study binge drinking’s impact on brain

By TAYLOR STUCK The Herald-Dispatch
Herald-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, in conjunction with Marshall University, has been awarded a $992,000 Merit Review grant by the VA Office of Research and Development, Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development Service to study binge drinking’s effect on the brain. The grant will go to fund...

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Binge Drinking#The Brains#Postdoctoral Research#Va Medical Center#Marshall University#Merit Review#Duke University#Appalachian
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Technologies Impact On Mental Health Studies

There has been a lot of research in the past decade or so that has explored the impact of various technologies on mental health. What has been most interesting is the way mental health organizations are working to adapt to and use these changes for the betterment of their members. We’ve seen this with video games, iPods and other media. This is all part of the “aging” phenomenon and now there are real concerns about how these changes will impact on mental health studies.
Morgantown, WVThe Recorddelta

CBD and driving simulation study seeking WVU participants

MORGANTOWN — Ever wonder if Cannabidiol (CBD) oil affects driving ability? If so, we need your help with a driving simulation study!. A research study is being conducted at the Health Sciences Center at West Virginia University. The study consists of three short surveys, a urine drug test, five short cognitive tests that will be taken twice, and two driving simulations (~10 and 25-35 minutes). The study will take 4-4.5 hours to complete. The purpose of the study is to determine whether CBD oil impacts driving performance, cognition, and sedation among healthy adults using a driving simulator. Your participation could help inform current and future public safety initiatives.
Diseases & Treatmentsthedailytexan.com

UT-Austin researchers begin study to preserve important brain functions during surgery

UT researchers and doctors are beginning a three-year study on how to preserve important brain functions in adolescents with epilepsy that are in need of brain surgery. The study is looking at ways to train patients to shift important brain functions away from where the surgery will be done to minimize any damage of these functions, said David Paydarfar, lead investigator for the study. Many critical functions of the brain, such as speech and memory, are often close to the areas accessed during surgery, which could damage these functions, Paydarfar said,
Providence, RIjwu.edu

Samantha Rosenthal Awarded NIH Grant to Study Effects of Smartphone Screen Time

College of Health & Wellness Associate Professor Samantha Rosenthal first studied the effects of technology on young adults as part of her Ph.D. dissertation. Now, with a grant for more than $300,000 from the National Institute of Health (NIH), she will dig deeper into those effects, focusing on the relationship between screen time and depressive symptoms among college students.
San Diego, CAwmar2news

Alzheimer's Association studies link COVID-19 with long-term brain diseases

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — New research from the Alzheimer's Association says people who have COVID-related neurological issues may be at higher risk for Alzheimer's disease or dementia later in life. The studies, released at last week's Alzheimer's Association International Conference, found that patients "suffer significant cognitive impairment" even after recovering...
Sciencebiospace.com

Study: Drug Candidate Improves Brain Energy Metabolism in Parkinson’s, MS

Top-line results from the Phase II REPAIR trial show a gold nanocrystal suspension, CNM-Au8®, significantly improved brain energetic metabolism in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS). Based on these new findings, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Clene says its lead candidate CNM-Au8 shows the potential to “drive meaningful neurological...
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

COM student awarded grant to study blood disease

Media Contact: Sara Plummer | Communications Coordinator | 918-561-1282 | sara.plummer@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine second year student Cameron Barton wants to make diagnosing a dangerous blood disease easier because of two people — his mother and his mentor. Barton was recognized with the Hemostasis and Thrombosis...
Durham, NCwraltechwire.com

Duke launches study to find alternative treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19

DURHAM – A study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute has expanded its testing platform to evaluate three repurposed medications in the search for effective, safe treatments for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Repurposed medications are those already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for other indications. “We have treatments...
DrinksPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the deep cause of alcohol addiction

In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers found the physical origin of alcohol addiction is located in a network of the human brain that regulates our response to danger. The study is at the University of Warwick. One author is Professor Jianfeng Feng. The medial orbitofrontal cortex (mOFC)...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Nemours Children’s Health secures NIH grant to study COVID-19 mortality risk and pre-existing conditions

WILMINGTON, Del. (August 2, 2021) – Xuyi (Kevin) Yue, PhD, Assistant Research Scientist in the Diagnostic and Research PET/MRI Center at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware, has secured a three-year, $568,000 National Institutes of Health R21 grant for the study, “Development and Evaluation of Radiotracers for PET Imaging Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2)” (Grant Number 1 R21 EB032025-01).
Public Health5newsonline.com

Study indicates COVID-19 causes brain damage, even in mild cases

A year and a half into the pandemic, we’re seeing the long-term impacts of COVID-19. Many people notice “brain fog” months after recovering from the virus. A new study of brain scans before and after COVID has found evidence of brain damage even in mild cases. Craig Hlavaty has experienced...
Relationshipsscitechdaily.com

Study Shows “Harsh Parenting” May Lead to Smaller Brains

Repeatedly getting angry, hitting, shaking, or yelling at children is linked with smaller brain structures in adolescence, according to a new study published in Development and Psychology. It was conducted by Sabrina Suffren, PhD, at Université de Montréal and the CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre in partnership with researchers from Stanford University.
Engineeringcarbondalereporter.com

Bioengineering professors awarded NSF RIEF grant to study the impact of soft robotics curricula on female high school students

University of Illinois College of Engineering issued the following announcement on Aug. 6. Bioengineering professors Holly Golecki and Karin Jensen have been awarded a National Science Foundation Research Initiation in Engineering Formation (NSF RIEF) grant for their project titled, "Research Initiation: Understanding Impacts of Soft Robotics Curricula on Female Students Engineering Identity." The researchers received $200,000 in funding to carry out this study over two years.
Mental HealthPosted by
Reuters

Nerve changes in eyes can help confirm 'long COVID'; Mental health issues tied to COVID-19 death risk

July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Changes in nerve fibers in the eyes can help confirm a diagnosis of "long COVID" - debilitating symptoms that persist more than four week after recovery from the acute illness, according to new findings. Because nerve fiber damage is suspected to underlie some of these lingering symptoms, ophthalmologists used a non-invasive technique called corneal confocal microscopy to check for nerve damage in the cornea. In their study of 40 COVID-19 survivors - most of whom had not been sick enough to need extra oxygen - and 30 uninfected individuals, the researchers found "significant associations" between nerve fiber loss in the cornea and the presence and severity of long COVID symptoms related to nerves, muscles and bones. The corneal changes were most evident in patients with persistent neurological symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, headache, dizziness, numbness and nerve pain, according to a report published on Monday in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Corneas of patients with long COVID also contained more immune cells called dendritic cells, reflecting the body's response to injury. "We believe corneal confocal microscopy ... will allow clinicians to make the diagnosis of long COVID with greater confidence," said coauthor Dr. Rayaz Malik of Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar.
Cambridge, MAHarvard Health

Medical School students use birding to sharpen pattern-recognition skills

How does a first-year medical student learn to distinguish between two likely causes of a patient’s shortness of breath?. By using a method similar to one birders use, believes Rose Goldman, Harvard Medical School associate professor of medicine at Cambridge Health Alliance. “Finding those differentiating features to get to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy