New England news in brief

A 27-year-old Roxbury man pleaded guilty Friday in a New Hampshire court to trying to steal $50,000 from two elderly residents as part of a so-called grandparent scheme, officials said. Starlyn Javier Lara Pimental was charged in Cheshire County Superior Court to one class A felony count of theft by deception, as a principal or accomplice, and one class A felony count of attempted theft by deception, according to a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office. A sentencing date is not yet set. Pimentel was arrested by Keene, N.H., police on Nov. 4 as he was attempting to pick up $32,000 in cash from a victim whom Pimental’s co-conspirator had called the day before claiming that the victim’s grandchild was in a car crash that killed another person, according to the statement. The co-conspirator instructed the victim to pay the money as compensation for the crash, Formella’s office said. Investigators later learned that on Oct. 29, Pimental took $18,000 in cash from an elderly Nashua, N.H., resident who was told the money was bail for a grandchild who had been arrested following a crash, according to the statement.