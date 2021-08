CONCORD, NC – During an inspection of Aaron Reutzel’s and Roth Motorsports’ race car prior to competition on Saturday, World of Outlaws Technical Director Tom Devitt noticed suspicious peculiarities with the chassis paint, and that the chassis inspection sticker appeared to have been tampered with. When confronted with these observations Reutzel admitted to Devitt and World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Director Carlton Reimers he had taken a white chassis, which he knew had been previously disallowed for competition by Devitt due to undersized tubing (Chapter 3, Section 5, U), painted it black and then removed an inspection sticker from a different legal chassis and placed it on the chassis in question.