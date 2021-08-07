Appalachian League: Princeton holds off Burlington, Bluefield gets 2-hit at Pulaski

Appalachian League Baseball Contributed image

PRINCETON — Thanks in large part to a strong start from Tyler Dyball with help from three Burlington errors, the Princeton WhistlePigs parlayed two hits into a 5-2 Appalachian League victory over the Sock Puppets at Hunnicutt Field, on Friday night.

Dyball, who was recently named the Appalachian League’s Pitcher of the Month for July, scattered three hits over six shutout innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

Dyball (3-1) was staked to the lead by four Princeton runs scored in the bottom of the fourth inning after Kevin Keister led off the frame with a solo home run and Dylan Rogers followed him with another. Nico Popa and Cameron Uselton — both of whom reached on walks — each subsequently scored on errors.

Princeton (29-22) added another run in the sixth inning when Uselton reached on a walk and scored on an RBI groundout by Luke Coker.

Burlington challenged to come back in the eighth inning, ultimately scoring two runs against WhistlePigs relief pitcher Jacob Coats on a two-RBI single by Caleb Farmer.

Zane Probst came on to close the ninth, striking out the side to seal the deal.

Andrew Lujan went 2-for-4 for the Sock Puppets (18-33-2).

The two teams meet again tonight at Hunnicutt Field.

Pulaski 9, Bluefield 1

PULASKI, Va. — Lucas Reed pitched a complete game two-hitter and the Appalachian League East Division champion River Turtles hammered the visiting Ridge Runners with 14 hits en route to a lopsided victory at historic Calfee Park.

Reed (3-1) struck out 16 WhistlePigs batters, walking two.

Janniel Berroa and Spencer Rich, Jr. were the only two Bluefield batters to touch Reed with a hit.

John Bay went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the River Turtles (32-21). Jackson Beaman went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run. Mark Trotta went 2-foer-4 with a double and two RBIs and Ryan Johnson went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI.

Ben Harris (0-1) absorbed the loss for Bluefield. (26-25)

The two teams meet again tonight at Calfee Park.

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Tuesday, Aug. 3

BLUEFIELD OFF

PRINCETON OFF

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Princeton at Danville, PPD

Bluefield at Bristol, PPD

Thursday, Aug. 5

Princeton 17, Danville 8

Bluefield at Bristol, CANCELLED

Friday, Aug. 6

Princeton 5, Burlington 2

Pulaski 9, Bluefield 1

Saturday, Aug. 7

Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.