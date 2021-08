FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board is meeting Tuesday to discuss whether masks will be required when the new school year starts on August 18th. A decision is expected at the end of the meeting. The School Board voted unanimously about two weeks ago to make masks mandatory in school, until at least after Labor Day. The decision came after hours of contentious debate that included a screaming match from angry anti-mask parents who set fire to masks and held picket signs outside. The board reversed course after Gov. Ron DeSantis said districts that mandate masks may...