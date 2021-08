As soon as Valve’s Steam Deck was revealed a week and a half ago, the torrent of comparisons between it and Nintendo Switch began. Many have been pointing to the superior specs of the Steam Deck as an indication that it’s going to wipe the floor with Nintendo’s hybrid as soon as it hits the market. However, they are two fundamentally different devices. Chiefly, Nintendo Switch is a console, and Steam Deck is a PC. And while there’s no denying that Valve’s new system is quite capable for its compact nature, specs alone will not cause it to dominate the Switch in its operating space.