Locomotive FC set to host Bold FC, El Paso’s fifth match in 14 days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There is no hotter team in the USL Championship than El Paso Locomotive FC. There is also no busier team in the league. Locomotive (10-1-4, 34 pts.) will host Austin Bold FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park, their fifth match in 14 days. El Paso has thrived during this stretch, unbeaten in their last seven matches and winners of their last three. Los Locos are coming off a 2-0 win over San Antonio FC on Wednesday night, extending their home unbeaten streak — which spans over a calendar year — to 18.