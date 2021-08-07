Miss Northeast, Fort Wayne, Outstanding Teen competition is Sunday

FORT WAYNE — The Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast and Outstanding Teen scholarship competition is Sunday Aug. 8 at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $15 each and $12 for ages 10 and under. Seating is general admission. The box office opens at 2 p.m. and doors open at 3:30 p.m. The Princess Talent Showcase will begin at 3:40 p.m. with the Miss and Outstanding Teen competitions beginning at 4. The event is open to the public.