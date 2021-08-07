Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Miss Northeast, Fort Wayne, Outstanding Teen competition is Sunday

By FROM STAFF REPORT
Evening Star
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE — The Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast and Outstanding Teen scholarship competition is Sunday Aug. 8 at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $15 each and $12 for ages 10 and under. Seating is general admission. The box office opens at 2 p.m. and doors open at 3:30 p.m. The Princess Talent Showcase will begin at 3:40 p.m. with the Miss and Outstanding Teen competitions beginning at 4. The event is open to the public.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Gaston, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Entertainment
City
Avilla, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Zionsville, IN
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
South Whitley, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Noblesville, IN
City
Hudson, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Peters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss America#Miss Indiana#Zaye Wide Of Indianapolis#Amarra Nester Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy