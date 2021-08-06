Editorial: Albany decisions affect local education, health care
There's a lot going on in the public and private sectors that is affecting local education and health care. Albany Medical Center affiliates including Columbia Memorial Health will decide their own policy requiring their employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. School districts in Greene and Columbia counties waiting weeks for COVID guidance for the fall from the state won't be coming. State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Thursday schools will be responsible for what the fall looks like for their staff and students.
