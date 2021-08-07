Cancel
Economy

Experts say U.S. economy returning to normal, even as factories slow

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs raw material shortages continued, despite signs of some easing in supply-chain constraints, U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month. A survey from the ISM on Monday showed a measure of prices paid by manufacturers fell by the most in 16 months,...

EconomyBusiness Insider

U.S. Labor Productivity Jumps 2.3% In Q2 But Misses Economist Estimates

(RTTNews) - Preliminary data released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed labor productivity in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the second quarter. The Labor Department said labor productivity jumped by 2.3 percent in the second quarter after soaring by a downwardly revised 4.3 percent in the first quarter.
Small BusinessStreetInsider.com

U.S. productivity growth slows in Q2; labor costs revised down in Q1

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity growth slowed in the second quarter and labor costs were far weaker than previously estimated in the first quarter, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at a 2.3% annualized rate last quarter. Data for the first...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

China's Covid Lockdown Could Have Economic Costs to the World, Says Strategist

China has tightened Covid-19 measures to combat an uptick in daily cases — a move that could hold back the country's economic growth and hit its stock markets, said veteran strategist David Roche. Investor sentiment toward Chinese stocks has been dampened by Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors including technology and...
RetailICIS Chemical Business

US July auto sales fall as global chip shortage outweighs strong demand

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US July sales of new light vehicles fell from June, marking the third straight month of decreases as the industry continues to deal with supply chain issues and a global shortage of semiconductors. North American automakers have had to adjust production schedules because of the chip shortage, which arose...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise to Start the Week With Inflation Data in Focus

Job openings jumped higher for the month of June, reaching 10.1 million, the Labor Department reported Monday. The consumer price index and the producer price index, both of which measure inflation, are scheduled to come out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Treasury yields rose Monday, with investors despite strong job openings...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans consolidate with Chinese demand in focus

* Soybeans inch down after 3-day rise * Market weighs new U.S. exports, lower Chinese July imports * Corn, wheat ease as dollar, crude oil curb grain markets * Midwest rain also caps prices before USDA report this week (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Monday, consolidating after a three-day rise as the market assessed Chinese demand and Midwest weather ahead of U.S. government crop data this week. Corn and wheat eased as strength in the dollar and a slide in crude oil curbed U.S. grain prices, countering recent concerns about global harvest prospects. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down a quarter of a cent at $13.36-1/2 a bushel by 1143 GMT. "Global demand, particularly from China, is the primary driver of prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The market has been waiting for an upturn in Chinese purchases of U.S. beans as supplies from Brazil's delayed harvest start to wane. Exporters on Friday reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean sales notice. However, Beijing's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The rise in the dollar following stronger than anticipated July U.S. jobs data on Friday was also tempering export sentiment. A steep fall in crude oil on Monday, linked to the firm dollar and worries over a latest wave of coronavirus infections, partly capped soybeans and corn, which are used for biofuel. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $5.54-1/4 a bushel. Traders were also assessing the potential impact on U.S. corn and soybean crops from weekend rain in part of the U.S. Midwest and showers forecast in the week ahead. Grain markets are turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) world supply and demand forecasts on Thursday. "Market participants will be looking closely at the USDA's yield estimates for the U.S. and setting them against the August weather," a European trader said. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.16-1/2 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures rallied last week to three-month highs as drought stress to North American spring wheat, falling expectations for Russia's harvest and rain disruption in western Europe caused concern about global export supplies. Prices at 1143 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 716.50 -2.50 -0.35 640.50 11.87 CBOT corn 554.25 -2.25 -0.40 484.00 14.51 CBOT soy 1336.50 -0.25 -0.02 1311.00 1.95 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 -0.50 -0.22 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Nov 212.50 -1.00 -0.47 219.00 -2.97 Paris rape Aug 534.25 -8.25 -1.52 418.25 27.73 WTI crude oil 65.40 -2.88 -4.22 48.52 34.79 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.01 1.2100 -2.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
StocksWarren Tribune Chronicle

Mon. 11:56 a.m.: Tech, energy stocks lead major indexes lower in US trading

(AP) – Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings reports and cautiously watch the latest virus surge for its impact on economic growth. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76 points, or 0.2...
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Inflation, Fed Speakers, COVID Fears Likely to Fuel Volatility

Gold futures plunged last week to its lowest level since June 30 last week as a solid jobs report supported the notion of sooner-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve. The robust labor market news set-off a series of events, including a spike higher in Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar, which raised the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion, while dampening demand for the dollar-denominated asset.
Businessrobinhood.com

What is a Market Economy?

A market economy is an economy that's mostly regulated by market forces, like the competition between companies and the laws of supply and demand, without significant interference from the government. 🤔 Understanding a market economy. A market economy regulates itself mostly without government interference through the competition of privately owned...
BusinessMiami Herald

Inflation is fueling investor concerns. They want to tap the brakes.

Two GM plants making full-sized pickup trucks in the U.S. are quiet again in the week ahead. A third assembly plant in Mexico also is shut down for the week. It’s not for lack of demand for Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s. It’s because of a shortage of one of the smallest parts in these big machines — semiconductors.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

U.S. stock markets welcome 943,000 jobs added to U.S. economy in July

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Labor Department on Friday fuelled further rises on Friday on Wall Street, with a report showing jobs increasing at a higher rate than expected. The latest numbers push the U.S. employment record down from 5.90 percent to 5.40 percent. "Today, the Bureau of...
Businessmoneyweek.com

Inflation threatens the US earnings boom

A 6.5% rate of GDP growth would usually merit “celebrations in the streets”, says Neil Irwin in The New York Times. Yet America’s second-quarter 6.5% annualised growth disappointed: it was lower than predicted and showed that the recovery is running into “obstacles”. Shortages of building materials meant that the housing...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

The Week Ahead: Waiting for a turn in the path of prices

Two GM plants making full-sized pick-up trucks in the U.S. are quiet again in the week ahead. A third assembly plant in Mexico also is shut down for the week. It’s not for lack of demand for Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s. It’s because of a shortage of one of the smallest parts in these big machines: semiconductors.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Covid-battered Chinese economy sees slow factory growth

BEIJING, China: Expansion of China's factory sector in July was the most sluggish in seventeen months, on the back of steeper prices of raw materials and upkeep of equipment, as well as inclement weather bogging down businesses and driving apprehensions of a slump in the world's second-largest economy. According to...
BusinessFrankfort Times

Slowing economy caused by the unvaccinated

Just a few short months ago, economic optimism was strong. A fast recovery seemed imminent even if actual data revealing a rapid recovery was sparse. Businesses were beginning to re-open and hire, the vaccine was becoming universally available. Most of us were eager to return to restaurants, theaters and other places that were unsafe during COVID. Spring was as it should be, hopeful and optimistic.
Businesskitco.com

Analysts differ on their forecast for tomorrow's jobs report

Unquestionably, tomorrow’s release of the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report for July will be an important component that will shape and determine adjustments to the current monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. The Fed has underscored that their decisions in terms of when they will begin to taper, as well as normalizing interest rates, are tied directly to the state of the economy. More so, they have adjusted their dual mandate which was to facilitate full employment and maintain a target inflationary rate of 2% to focus upon full employment while letting inflationary rates run hot. Their rationale is that much of the current upticks in inflationary pressures are transitory and will be alleviated as the country continues to rebound returning to a much more robust economy.

