Aug. 7, 1890: The Comet reported “Mr. E.F. Winegar has recovered sufficiently from his recent illness to enable him to travel, and left Monday with his wife for Geneva, Ill., to spend a few weeks with home folks. He expects to return in a short time fully recovered and will be found as faithfully at his store as before his illness, and will sell watches, clocks, and jewelry cheaper than they can be purchased elsewhere.”