PCA suffers loss to Cathedral on Thursday

Mize (6-6) allowed four runs on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox. He walked one and struck out three. Mize was sharp through four innings, with a J.D. Martinez solo shot his only blemish, but he struggled in the fifth. The 24-year-old allowed two more home runs in the frame, including a two-run shot by Enrique Hernandez. Mize has mostly done better at limiting home runs this season, as his HR/9 is down from 2.2 in 2020 to 1.5 so far in 2021, so perhaps this was just a minor hiccup against a tough lineup. Mize lines up to face a softer Baltimore lineup in his next scheduled start Tuesday. He pitched seven innings against the Orioles on Thursday without allowing an earned run.