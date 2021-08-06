Cancel
PCA suffers loss to Cathedral on Thursday

By Keith Phillips
vicksburgnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorter’s Chapel Academy softball suffered a tough 20-9 loss to Cathedral on Thursday night. Though PCA took the loss, a few players performed great at the plate. Olivia Masterson and Katie Tillman both led the Lady Eagles at the plate on Thursday, continuing to fight to the end. Tillman went...

