Shady Bowl Speedway promoter Rick Young received an “A” for effort Saturday night, but finally had to cancel for rain. The scheduled “Kids Night” has been reset for this Saturday (August 14, 2021) along with a “Meet and Greet” for fans and drivers and a full program of exceptional racing. The “Meet and Greet” will start after qualifying. There will in addition be a candy scramble and big wheel races for the youngsters. Eighteen kids will go home with a brand new bicycle. There will also be an adult big wheel event. On the track action will be the fourth Modified Madness race for the Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds. A 50-lap event paying $1500 to win. The Bullet Liners of Dayton will also be in action, racing #4 of the Thunder and Lightning Series. It is a 75 lap feature with $1000 going to the winner. The Noble Armor Coating Crown Vics, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and a 225 lap “King of the Enduro’s” will finish out the night. Racing will start at 7 p.m.