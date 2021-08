The United States is golden yet again in both men's and women's basketball. Team USA's continued Olympic greatness will of course be one of the top takeaways from Tokyo, but these Games offered so many more key storylines on the court. From Australia winning its first-ever medal in men's basketball to the new-kid-on-the-block Slovenian team going on its unforeseen run into the semifinals, the United States' dominance is just the tip of the iceberg.