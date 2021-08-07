Jean Gullikson

Jean Ann Gullikson, 86, of Yankton died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Burial together with her husband, Robert Gullikson, who died on Feb. 17, 2020, will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Military honors for Robert will be performed by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors.