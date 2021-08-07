Opportunity is Knocking for Residents of Frankfort
If you're looking to gain new skills and the job opportunities that come with them, your chance has arrived. The City of Frankfort has partnered with lnterapt, a Kentucky-based technology and workforce development firm, to launch a free skills training program. Participants will learn in-demand software skills, and some graduates will be selected for a paid apprenticeship with major companies like consulting firm EY.www.state-journal.com
