Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Drug Tunnel Found

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 3 days ago

(US Confirms drug tunnel)....It was discovered earlier in the week. Mexicali media reported the discovery of the tunnel. US authorities had not confirmed the reports. According to the original reports, one of those constructing the tunnel reported it to Mexicali authorities. The unidentified man said he and others were brought in to construct the tunnel. He became upset with those who contracted the workers. Homeland Security has now confirmed the discovery of the tunnel. It was being built behind the Calexico Outlets, on the Mexican side of the border. The entrance was at a house in Mexicali. The tunnel is four feet by 3 feet wide and goes 22 feet down. It is 183 feet long and comes up about 3 feet short of crossing into the United States. The tunnel is incomplete and has no exit. It does have electricity, ventilation, a rail system and a hoist.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexicali#Homeland Security#The Calexico Outlets#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican authorities rescue six workers who were held captive by gang and forced to build a tunnel to smuggle drugs into the US

Six men were rescued from a home where they were held captive by members of a Mexican criminal organization that forced them to build a tunnel for smuggling drugs into the US. The kidnapped workers were saved after one of the victims went up to a security forces convoy that had passed by the residence in the Mexicali neighborhood of Santa Clara on Monday, according to Mexican news outlet Jornada.
Calexico, CAholtvilletribune.com

Tunnel With No Exit Found Behind Calexico Outlets

CALEXICO — A sophisticated yet unfinished suspected drug tunnel was discovered last week in a Mexicali residence and extended three feet into Calexico, behind the Gran Plaza Outlets, according to conflicting reports. Although U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not give the location of the tunnel in relation to the...
Immigrationthewestsidegazette.com

U.S. Customs Agents Find Drug Tunnel On Mexican Border

U.S. authorities have discovered a huge tunnel in a Mexican border town that was equipped with an electric hoist, ventilation and even a rail system. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement representatives and Mexican officials discovered the 183-foot-long dig in the city of Mexicali in the Mexican state of Baja California, close to the U.S. border city of Calexico, California.
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $749K Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $749,825. “Our CBP officers remain vigilant in their duties to secure our borders and their dedication led to...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Yuma Border Patrol

(Agents very busy over the weekend)....The Yuma Sector includes parts of eastern Imperial County, as well as the Yuma area. Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents apprehended over 1,500 illegal migrants. One of those apprehended was 45 year old Jorge Ramirez Rivera, a native of El Salvador. A records check revealed the 45 year old was a registered sex offender. He faces charges of re-entering the US after having been deported. Since October 1st, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 429 sex offenders who illegally entered the US at a location other than a designated port of entry.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

El Chapo’s drug tunnel architect is jailed for 10 years for creating underground passageways fitted with rail tracks, hydraulic steel doors and elevators to shuttle narcotics from Mexico to California

A high-ranking Sinaloa Cartel member who was the architect of tunnels linking Mexico to California was sentenced by a San Diego federal court on Wednesday. José Sánchez got 10 years and one month in prison for drug distribution conspiracy, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Known as “El Señor de los...
Immigrationamericanmilitarynews.com

18%-20% of illegal immigrants coming into US have COVID-19, report says

Over 20 percent of illegal immigrant unaccompanied minors and 18 percent of family units who recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody over the last several weeks, according to a Department of Homeland Security document prepared for President Joe Biden and reviewed by NBC News Saturday.
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

Families Are Still Being Separated at the Arizona-Mexico Border

Last fall, a Honduran couple and their four young children fled their home country and the violent gang threatening them to try and seek asylum in the United States. The couple had sold street food for a living while giving the local street gang, also referred to as the maras, a cut of their income every month as a "war tax." But in August 2020, they came up short, and gang members beat up the father and threatened to force their oldest son into their gang.
Pharr, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

CBP Officers Seize over $750K in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, TX—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $768,700 in alleged cocaine in two separate enforcement actions. “Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology to disrupt narcotics smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Recurring Stimulus Checks’ Reality

The online petition that was started in order to organize the demand for the recurring stimulus checks in the United States of America, has almost reached its goal. The “change.org” petition was started with a view to achieving at least 3 million supporters. It demands a total of 2000 USD monthly payments from the federal government. The petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, along with her husband.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy