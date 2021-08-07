COLUMN: Let's take a hike

Cave-In-Rock State Park is a history-rich state park located on the southern Illinois side of the Ohio River. The area has a history for being a popular place used by river pirates and outlaws as early as 1790 but most of the infamous activity occurred in the 1800s. The large natural shelter cave, what gives the area its name, was a pirate and outlaw hangout, tavern, brothel, and the site of who knows how many murders and robberies. The outlaws were eventually caught or ran off and the area was later turned into a state park which is now what resides there. Aside from visiting the cave, which is a must-the state park is known for their campground, cabins and of course, the good food served at the Lodge. The very nearby village of Cave-In-Rock also provides many more activities for people to partake in.