Osborn has had an impressive training camp, including catching a 50-yard reception in Saturday's scrimmage, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. He's more likely to make the final regular-season roster with Bisi Johnson out for the season with a knee injury. Osborn will face competition from Dede Westbrook for the punt return job he held much of last season. He's also likely behind Westbrook for the third receiver role. However, Osborn is a player to watch during the preseason given his early camp reports because he could make a large leap in his second season.