Nebraska State

Information Forums On Decarbonization Scheduled By Nebraska Public Power District

Yankton Daily Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Neb. — What should Nebraska Public Power District’s carbon reduction initiatives look like in the future?. End-use customers of NPPD, and its wholesale public power partners (rural power districts and municipalities), can play a role in making that determination through a series of informational forums to be held during August. Five forums are planned that will address the following topics: a high-level educational presentation on electricity today and into the future; what NPPD’s current generation mix looks like; what decarbonization is; and, factors to consider with decarbonization. Additionally, the forums will include a public comment period for further public input on the topics and promote a public survey that will also be available online.

