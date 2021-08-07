Thieves steal thousands of pounds of Palmetto berries in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. – Thousands of pounds of the Saw Palmetto berries have been reported stolen in the last 10 days alone.

The Palmetto berry is a protected plant, with a permit needed to harvest. A man was caught red-handed picking berries off other people’s property.

Security cameras on the 52nd Avenue North East home picked up the man walking around the side of the home.

“I thought it was our water person to do our water softener,” said Natasha Watkins. “I was like, that’s not a water person.”

The guy wasn’t creeping around their house. He was looking for Palmetto berries, and he found the jackpot, stripping their bushes clean.

In 2018, Palmetto berries were put on the state’s list of commercially exploited plants. That means you need a permit to harvest them.

“I didn’t think anybody would just walk up and just start picking berries out of someone’s yard,” said Watkins.

The berries are valuable and used in some men’s health supplements. That makes them a target for criminals in Southwest Florida.

“They’re pretty, but I didn’t think somebody would commit a crime to go pick them,” said Shelton.

In the last 10 days alone, crooks have been caught harvesting more than 10,000 pounds of the little berries. On Thursday, Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrested six people accused of stealing 6,000 pounds of the berries.

While the man that was caught on camera is still out there, he could’ve made off a lot easier.

“If he would’ve come up, asked me, hey can I come through to pick the berries, I wouldn’t have cared,” said Shelton. “Picking a berry ain’t worth going to jail for.”