Call For Entries: Submit To The 25th Edition Of Japan Media Arts Festival
The call for submissions to the Japan Media Arts Festival is open. The government-backed event will return for its 25th edition next March. The festival hands out awards across four sections: animation, art, entertainment, and manga. The animation section is open to features, tv and streaming productions, and shorts. Note: in the past, animated works have won prizes in the entertainment section (which is also open to video games).www.cartoonbrew.com
