Call For Entries: Submit To The 25th Edition Of Japan Media Arts Festival

All Reviews > Epcot International Festival of the Arts Reviews > Epcot International Festival of the Arts Reviews. This one was surprisingly fun! I really enjoyed the photo opportunities where you could "step into" famous paintings and take pictures. They had some okay food booths (when I went in early 2020, they had some "deconstructed" food booths. The live music was great. I personally prefer food and wine because I love getting to walk around World Showcase and eat and drink, but Festival of the Arts was a surprising hidden gem that I didn't know about before my Epcot day.