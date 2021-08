One Saturday afternoon a few years ago, Richard Allen was riding Bay Area Rapid Transit between Berkeley and Oakland when the train suddenly stopped. “We’ve had an alert for an earthquake,” the conductor announced. “We’re going to assess the situation and decide what to do.” Allen, the director of the Seismological Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, had spent much of the previous two decades working toward that moment. He studied the faces around him, looking for signs of panic. A couple of locals sat down and inspected their phones; a family of tourists joked about their Bay Area bucket list (Alcatraz, Golden Gate, earthquake—check). After a few minutes’ orderly wait, the train’s journey resumed. Apparently, earthquake early warning, or E.E.W.—the technology that Allen had been championing since 2001—could feel routine, like an everyday inconvenience.