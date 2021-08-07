Families, teachers cut costs on school supplies during sales tax weekend

As prices for school supplies soar, those preparing to return to the classroom have the chance to save some money this weekend during the state’s Sales Tax Holiday.

John North, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Dayton and Miami Valley, told News Center 7′s Michael Gordon that he is expecting Ohioans to spend more this year shopping for the upcoming school year.

“We are anticipating an increase into the hundreds of millions of dollars because it is time to re-plenish. Over the last 18 months, teachers, students and parents have not had to prepare like this so this is a going back to school season like no other,” North said.

This weekend, families will be able to cut costs for school supplies during the state’s Sales Tax Holiday.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax over the weekend:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani co-sponsored the bill that made the tax free weekend a holiday. He told News Center 7 that he hopes families take advantage of the holiday.

“We encourage people to stock up on their clothes now that things are getting back to normal and you will be going to school in person and seeing friends and family more,” Antani said.

