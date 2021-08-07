Cancel
MLB

Gardner, 'pen lift red-hot Yanks to win in 11th

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- The Yankees were short on starting pitching this turn through their rotation after right-hander Gerrit Cole and left-hander Jordan Montgomery both tested positive for COVID-19. So manager Aaron Boone had to go with a bullpen game on Friday night against the Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Boone ended up using nine relievers, who combined to hold Seattle to two runs as New York went on to win, 3-2, in 11 innings. Brett Gardner delivered a walk-off RBI single to end it.

