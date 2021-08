Between injuries and COVID-19, the Brewers have certainly had a bunch working against them lately, but the hallmark of a good team is finding a way to get the job done anyway. In Milwaukee’s case, those healthy enough to take the field have also taken turns to keep the Brewers among the best teams in baseball as they wait for the reinforcements to arrive. Sunday was Omar Narváez’s time in the spotlight, as his home run got the offense moving before Milwaukee bowed out late, 5-4, to the Giants at American Family Field.