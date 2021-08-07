Cancel
Motorsports

Austin Pierce captures third leg of Wayne Anderson Cup at River Cities Speedway

By Wayne J. Nelson
Grand Forks Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Austin Pierce started racing, Wayne Anderson -- the late founder of River Cities Speedway -- was there to help him out. Pierce never forgot the help he received from Anderson. And the help he received was beneficial again as Pierce captured the third leg of the Wayne Anderson Cup...

South Dakota State
Jordan Adams
#Race Track#River Cities Speedway#The Bullring#Huset#Hall Of Fame#Rcs
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Wayne County, OHMount Vernon News

Martin, Gentry, Moore and James return to Wayne County Speedway's victory circle

The month of July ended with four drivers adding to their feature win totals at Wayne County Speedway on Santmyer Energy night. Before the field of the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints could reach the backstretch, outside pole sitter Chris Myers got sideways in turn two that collected R J Jacobs and flipped him over as both cars were damaged enough to end their night. Pole sitter Trey Jacobs grabbed the lead on the restart but gave way to Nick Patterson on the next circuit and he led the way for the next two laps as Trey Jacobs slowed the action when he spun on lap four. Starting 7th, Orrville's Broc Martin took the lead as the green waved again with Dean Jacobs in hot pursuit as Patterson dropped to third. Jacobs tried a couple of moves inn the middle of the race on Martin but could not get past the Orrville Trucking, Chaser's Drive Thru and Santmyer Energy #83m as Martin pulled away as the race wore on for his fifth win of the season. Henry Malcuit, Patterson and Andrew Palker was putting on a good battle for third and in the closing laps, Palker faded from the battle as Malcuit fended off Patterson for third as Zach Ames grabbed fifth. Malcuit and Myers topped the heat races.
Mason City, IAtraveliowa.com

Mason City Motor Speedway Modified Madness

The Mason City Motor Speedway is a 1/3-mile clay, oval track, racing USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Tuners. Pit Gates Open 3:00 p.m. | Grandstand Gates Open 4:00 p.m.; Drivers Meeting 5:20 p.m. | Hot Laps 5:30 p.m. | Racing 6:00 p.m. Admission: Adults $20 | Seniors (62+) $15 | Juniors (12-16) $15 | Kids (11 & under) free. Pit Pass $20 | Youth (6-10) $15 | Kids (5 & under) free. Social distancing encouraged.
Middlesex County, VAgazettejournal.net

Williams, Quade capture Pro Late Model wins at Virginia Motor Speedway

Justin Williams and Matt Quade captured Pro Late Model wins on Saturday at Virginia Motor Speedway in Middlesex County. In Saturday’s feature race, it didn’t take long for Williams of Concord, to be exact. On the drop of the green flag, Williams split the field getting to the front in a three-wide move that saw him grab the lead out of turn 2.
Motorsportsmyracepass.com

Sioux City 300 Enduro this Saturday at Park Jefferson Speedway

For the first time in over 20 years, the Park Jefferson Speedway will be hosting the Sioux City 300 Enduro race. Based on the rules of the popular Texas 600 along with the Hawkeye 600 at Hamilton County Speedway, the Sioux City 300 is an opportunity for drivers of all types of cars to be able to compete.
Motorsportsmyracepass.com

Bennett Bags Emotional Win at Tri-City Motor Speedway

07/30/2021 (Auburn MI) It was another picture perfect night for racing at Tri-City Motor Speedway this past Friday evening. Once again, the pits was packed full of 139 cars and drivers while the spectators poured in from all over Michigan to watch some of the best in the state battle it out on the clay bullring. Allstar Performance Challenge Series features for the Auto Value Pro Stocks and the Troll Smokehouse IMCA Modifieds were the top billing with increased purses for their feature events.
West Lafayette, INWLFI.com

Brent Hofman captures seventh City Championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Brent Hofman has done it again. Hofman won his seventh Men's City Championship title on Sunday at Purdue's Kampen Course. Hofman defeated Collin Haag, a first time participant, with a 5 & 3 in the final round. The full championship bracket can be found HERE.
Ashe County, NCGo Blue Ridge

Huskies Capture First Conference Cup....

The Ashe County High athletic department capped off a memorable season by winning its first Wells Fargo Conference Cup; the Pioneers were nosed out for the title in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (it's only the third time WHS hasn't won the conference cup since 2006; they finished second in both 2006 to A.C. Reynolds and the Pioneers finished second to Hickory in 2017); Avery cracks the top-5 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference....
Baseballcastlecountryradio.com

Green River baseball opens season with loss to Wayne

The Green River Pirate baseball season started on the road against the Wayne Badgers. Wayne would strike first in the third inning and the Pirates could never get their offense going losing the contest 6-0. Coming off a 1-18 season last year, the Pirates return just two seniors on a...
Iredell County, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

South Iredell captures Wells Fargo Conference Cup for the NPC

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released results from the Wells Fargo Conference Cup competition for the 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday, and Iredell County produced a winner. South Iredell outdistanced runner-up Carson in the six-school North Piedmont Conference, tallying 782.5 points to the Cougars’ 715 and claiming the NPC’s...
Auburn, MImyracepass.com

Great Lakes Family of Sprints Unloads at Tri-City Motor Speedway

Auburn, MI (Friday, August 6, 2021) - An all open wheel show is on the card for Friday night at Tri City Motor Speedway with the entire Great Lakes Family of Sprint Cars. The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro and ARP (GLSS), the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Presented by PERFIT (GLTS), and the Great Lakes Lightning Sprints Presented by Maxima Racing Oils (GLLS) will all be in action with a special autograph session to start the night for fans.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miami's Brian Anderson batting third on Saturday

Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Anderson will man the hot corner after Isan Diaz was rested against lefty Austin Gomber. numberFire's models project Anderson to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.

