Austin Pierce captures third leg of Wayne Anderson Cup at River Cities Speedway

The month of July ended with four drivers adding to their feature win totals at Wayne County Speedway on Santmyer Energy night. Before the field of the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints could reach the backstretch, outside pole sitter Chris Myers got sideways in turn two that collected R J Jacobs and flipped him over as both cars were damaged enough to end their night. Pole sitter Trey Jacobs grabbed the lead on the restart but gave way to Nick Patterson on the next circuit and he led the way for the next two laps as Trey Jacobs slowed the action when he spun on lap four. Starting 7th, Orrville's Broc Martin took the lead as the green waved again with Dean Jacobs in hot pursuit as Patterson dropped to third. Jacobs tried a couple of moves inn the middle of the race on Martin but could not get past the Orrville Trucking, Chaser's Drive Thru and Santmyer Energy #83m as Martin pulled away as the race wore on for his fifth win of the season. Henry Malcuit, Patterson and Andrew Palker was putting on a good battle for third and in the closing laps, Palker faded from the battle as Malcuit fended off Patterson for third as Zach Ames grabbed fifth. Malcuit and Myers topped the heat races.