MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Minneapolis man faces multiple charges accusing him of striking a pregnant traffic enforcement agent with his vehicle after an argument over a parking ticket. On Monday, Mohamed Said Abdulle was charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation, one count of careless driving and two counts of fifth-degree assault. The criminal vehicular operation is a gross misdemeanor. The other charges are misdemeanors. According to the complaint, the incident took place on the afternoon of Feb. 21, 2020 on the 1400 block of Lagoon Avenue in Uptown. There, a police officer responded to a personal injury...