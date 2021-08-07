Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Country Funk Volume III (1975-1982)

By Stephen M. Deusner
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the unsung qualities of Country Funk Vol. I and Country Funk Vol. II was their casual disregard for history. Documenting a scene that wasn’t really a scene and not even much of a movement, they traced a mere idea—hey, let’s combine country twang with funk rhythms!—across a couple dozen tracks from the late 1960s through the mid 1970s. Neither bothered to put the songs in chronological order; in fact, the two volumes themselves weren’t in order, with Vol. II covering a slightly earlier time frame (1967-1974) than Vol. I (1969-1975). Those spans didn’t even represent particularly salient mile markers; they were just the dates of the songs the producers wanted us to hear. They were more like mixtapes than reissues, which fit the gritty, sometimes funny, occasionally sexy, often bizarre music perfectly well.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Mcclinton
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Mac Davis
Person
Ronnie Milsap
Person
Tony Joe White
Person
Jerry Reed
Person
Billy Swan
Person
Eddie Rabbitt
Person
Bobbie Gentry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funk Volume#Iii#Gary Sandy#Gary Sandy#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Top 10 Country Songs of the 1970s

In the 1970s, the country music charts were filled with artists who first found fame during the previous decade(s) — to name a few, Glen Campbell, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn — and promising newcomers such as Emmylou Harris, Tanya Tucker and Tom T. Hall. Many of...
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

George Strait, Garth Brooks to Sing for Charley Pride in ‘CMT Giants’ Tribute

Charley Pride, the Country Music Hall of Fame member who died from complications related to Covid-19 last year, will be remembered with an all-star musical special. CMT Giants: Charley Pride, premiering August 25th at 9 p.m. ET on CMT, pays tribute to the “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” singer through a series of performances and interviews. Along with appearances by Pride’s son Dion and his widow Rozene, CMT Giants includes performances by George Strait, Garth Brooks, Lee Ann Womack, Darius Rucker, Wynonna, and Alan Jackson. Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Luke Comb with Robert Randolph and Reyna Roberts represent the new...
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1969, the single, “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town,” by Kenny Rogers & The First Edition peaked at #6 on the pop singles chart. Today in 1980, Johnny Lee’s single, “Lookin’ For Love,” entered the Top 40 chart. Today in 1988, Restless Heart’s “Big Dreams In A...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

'I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool': Behind Barbara Mandrell's Classic Hit & Signature Song

Barbara Mandrell is a legendary country singer known for hits such as "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed" and "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right," but one of her most iconic songs is undoubtedly her 1981 single, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." The tune, from her Barbara Mandrell Live album, went on to become a hit, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and likely contributing to her Entertainer of the Year award at the 1981 CMA Awards. Mandrell herself even calls the tune her "signature song," and it turns out the song was actually tailor-made for her.
Musiccountryfancast.com

George Strait Troubadour [Videos and Lyrics]

Watch country music star George Strait perform his song "Troubadour" live at Gruene Hall! Also, take a look at the official music video and lyrics... The George Strait Troubadour song was released in 1993 as the title track of his album by the same name. Country music icon George Strait‘s “Troubadour” song was written by Leslie Satcher and Monty Holmes and reached No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Watch the star performing the song live, the official music video, and check out the lyrics below!
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Remembering Kitty Wells: The Original ‘Queen of Country Music’

Kitty Wells was the original “Queen of Country Music.”. Kitty, 92, died on July 16, 2012. Today, on the ninth anniversary of her death, it feels like an apropos time to reexamine her trailblazing impact. While 2015’s Tomato-gate (aka SaladGate) is still probably fresh on your mind, its essence wasn’t...
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Top 5 Alan Jackson Music Videos

Grand Old Opry member and Grammy Awards winner Alan Jackson has been a mainstay in country music for more than 30 years. From hit songs such as "I'd Love You All Over Again," "I Don't Even Know Your Name" and "Country Boy" to his numerous studio albums and continued touring, the singer knows country music. And he know how to do it well.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Country Music Legend Kitty Wells Died On This Day in 2012

One of the country artists that helped break the glass ceiling in country music passed away on July 16, 2012. Kitty Wells, or Ellen Muriel Deason on her birth certificate, was famous for her classic 1952 Honky-Tonk tune, “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.”. When she released this...
MusicColorado Springs Independent

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs make country music for the rest of us

This is not Jenny Don’t & The Spurs’ first rodeo. At least, it isn’t for Jenny, a talented singer-songwriter whose alt-country band includes former members of Portland punk acts The Wipers, The Rats and Napalm Beach. “My mom was The Rodeo Queen of central Wyoming, and my grandpa trained race...
Musicnowdecatur.com

Parker McCollum Releases Debut Album

Parker McCollum's debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, sees release today (Friday, July 30th). He wrote the entire 10-song project, including his chart-topping hit “Pretty Heart” and his latest song on country radio, “To Be Loved By You.”. Parker tells us he hopes that listeners will hear the truth in every...
MusicGarden & Gun

The Legacy of Strawberry Wine in American Music

In the summer of 1996, as he was driving around Nashville, Vince Gill heard a new song on the radio. He didn’t know the artist, who was performing live at a local record store, but Gill “just was immediately captured,” he says. The twenty-one-time Grammy Award–winning musician changed course, rode over to the shop, and introduced himself to Deana Carter. “I got in the line and said, ‘Your voice sounds so cool. That song is so good. I just had to meet you,’” Gill recalls.
MusicNewsTimes

Flashback: ZZ Top Ham It Up With Brad Paisley in 'Sharp Dressed Man' Cover

In 2002, RCA released the compilation album Sharp Dressed Men: A Tribute to ZZ Top, an all-country salute to the Texas band’s influential and enduring work. The 15-song collection featured two generations of Williams (both Hank Jr. and Hank III recorded songs), Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, and Brooks & Dunn, among others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy