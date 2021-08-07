Cancel
Butler County, OH

Butler County health departments host drive-thru vaccination clinic Saturday

By Karin Johnson
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Ohio — Health departments in Butler County will be coming together Saturday to host a joint vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds. "Emergency management is working with our three public health entities, city of Middletown, city of Hamilton and Butler County General Health District to run a mass vaccination drive-thru clinic," said Matt Haverkos, director of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor’s executive order to leave masks up to parents

CNN — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district’s mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

