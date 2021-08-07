Cancel
Megyn Kelly Chides 'Family Guy' Creator Seth MacFarlane Over Fox Criticism

By Alyssa Fikse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has weighed in on Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane's criticism of the network. Following Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson's latest anti-vaccination rhetoric, MacFarlane tweeted his discomfort over having his show on Fox. "Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network," MacFarlane tweeted on Sunday. "Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well... I've been having an affair with NBC." MacFarlane's "affair" was likely a reference to the upcoming Ted revival series on Peacock.

