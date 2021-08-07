The good news for Ohioans looking to finish their degrees

THE JOB landscape is changing in ways none of us could imagine. That shouldn’t come as a surprise since the past 18 months have brought a lot of things that none of us could imagine. Among the new things to hit our radars is “the Great Resignation.” It’s the idea that, in the wake of the pandemic, a desire for a change of employment is washing over American workers and anywhere from 10 percent to 40 percent could change jobs in the coming year.