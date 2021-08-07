Gina Krasley, featured on ‘My 600-lb Life,’ dead at 30

Gina Krasley, who was featured on TLC’s reality show, “My 600-lb Life,” died Aug. 1, according to her obituary. She was 30.

Krasley, of Tuckerton, New Jersey, died at her home, “surrounded by her loving family,” according to her online obituary.

No cause of death was revealed.

Krasley appeared on the show in January 2020, according to “Today.” According to the show’s description on IMDb.com, men and women, who weigh at least 600 pounds, undergo gastric bypass surgery. The series then follows the changes in their weight and in their lives over the course of one year.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on ‘My 600lb Life,’” the network tweeted on Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

On the show, Krasley discussed how she suffered physical and verbal abuse, which led to her weight gain, according to “Today.”

“My life’s been hard,” she explained on the show.

To cope with her pain, Krasley said she turned to food and weighed more than 300 pounds by the time she was 14.

“I was just trying to constantly eat as much as I could, and that pushed my weight to over 450 by the time I graduated high school,” Krasley said on the show. “As I was getting closer to 500, it started to get harder to do things.

“My weight started to cause problems for me because I started getting bullied a lot, so that led to me acting out and getting punished a lot, which made things even worse,” Krasley said. “Especially with my dad because he was the enforcer.”

According to her obituary, Krasley started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend. Her hashtag for the trend, #dancinghasnosizelimit, had 3.2 million views on the social media platform, USA Today reported.

“When people tell me to stop dancing,” she said during a video, set to the tune of “Better When I’m Dancin’” by Meghan Trainor, “I won’t stop. Dancing (has) NO SIZE LIMIT.” Krasley’s TikTok account, which had more than 240,000 members, is now private, according to USA Today.

Krasley also dreamed about opening a dance studio for special needs children, according to her obituary.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, according to Krasley’s obituary.

