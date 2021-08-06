Cancel
Currencies

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Why Sterling is set to break higher after weathering negative factors

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD has rocked and rolled in response to the BOE and Nonfarm Payrolls. UK GDP, US inflation and covid headlines are set to shake cable in the upcoming week. Early August´s daily chart is painting a mixed picture. The FX Poll is showing a bullish trend on all timeframes. Resisting...

#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Gbp Usd#Boe#Nonfarm Payrolls#The Bank Of England#Federal Reserve#San Francisco Fed#Republicans#Democrats#House#Dems#Brits#Capitol Hill
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar pulled back this morning after the release of July CPI data. Headline CPI printed above expectations (5.4% v/s 5.3% expected) as core CPI printed in-line at 4.3%. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation sends dollar lower

The US annual Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 5.4%, above expected. Stocks rally, and US Treasury yields retreat, signaling market’s optimism. EUR/USD peaked at 1.1749, could keep advancing on a break above it. The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day depressed, bottoming at 1.1705 and...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Possible Move Higher

The GBP/USD is moving in a very narrow range in light of the pound's stubborness in the face of the strength of the US dollar. The dollar strengthened after the impressive US jobs numbers, which showed the extent of the rapid economic recovery from the effects of the epidemic, paving the way for tightening the Federal Reserve's policy. The US Federal Reserve was also matched by optimism about the possibility of tightening the Bank of England policy, which caused the EUR/USD to fall and stabilize around 1.3825 as of this writing.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Edges Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Reading

Gold edged higher on Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases across the United States and other countries spurred some safe-haven buying. The upside was capped by bets on early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,735.07 per ounce, after having declined for four straight sessions....
Businessinvezz.com

GBP/USD tilts higher as US consumer inflation holds steady

The GBP/USD pair downward momentum accelerated after the latest US inflation data. The US inflation rose by 5.4% in July while core CPI rose by 4.3%. The next key catalyst for the pair will be the UK GDP data. The GBP/USD price rebounded after the relatively mixed US consumer inflation...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.76. Despite the greenback's selloff to a 2-month trough at 108.73, last Wednesday, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report and intra-day break above there suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospecting of retreat later.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Market update: The Fed is also keeping a lid on the EUR

Market News Today – Treasury yields have moved up 0.7 bp to 1.36% overnight, and yields are also higher in Australia and New Zealand after hawkish Fedspeak and an improvement in risk appetite saw the bullish trend for bonds fade yesterday. Many analysts seeing a possible announcement of September, though November or December seem more likely. Virus developments made for a mixed session for regional stock markets, however, the revival of reflation trades boost the USA30 0.46% to and USA500 0.1%, with the former at a new record peak. The Senate passage of the $1 tln infrastructure deal also supported at the margin. But the USA100 lagged with a -0.49% loss amid the rise in interest rates.
Businessdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating US Inflation Data

Expectations of an increase in US interest rates helped boost the US dollar against the rest of the other major currencies. As a result, the USD/JPY currency pair moved to the resistance level of 110.75 as of this writing, its highest in a month. After the impressive US jobs numbers gained momentum in the Forex market, the hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials intensified hopes that the US central bank will begin to scale back its bond-buying program in the coming months.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to 1.3800 neighbourhood, fresh two-week lows ahead of US CPI

GBP/USD continued losing ground for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. Expectations for an early Fed taper underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Investors look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for a fresh trading impetus. The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD rallies to 1.3875 region post-US CPI, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD staged a goodish intraday bounce from the 1.3800 mark, or over two-week lows. Mixed US inflation figures prompted some USD profit-taking and provided a goodish lift. The lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders. The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids during the early...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY goes into consolidation after rising to fresh monthly high at 110.81

USD/JPY extended its rally during the European session on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising for the sixth straight day. US Dollar Index stays afloat in the positive territory above 93.00. The USD/JPY pair closed in the positive territory on Tuesday and pushed higher on Wednesday. After reaching...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.1750

EUR/USD pair looks to snap six-day losing streak. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Inflation in US stayed unchanged at 5.4% on a yearly basis in July. The EUR/USD pair stayed under modest bearish pressure in the first half of the day on Wednesday and extended...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP remains on course for reaching year end 0.84 target – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank retain their long held year-end forecast of the EUR/GBP pair at 0.84. They point out that while better economic data from the United Kingdom could open up downside potential in the currency pair, another hawkish step would likely be needed from the Bank of England to trigger a strong downside move.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1750 with initial reaction to US CPI data

EUR/USD gained nearly 30 pips on renewed USD weakness. US Dollar Index turned negative on the day below 93.00. US annual CPI stayed unchanged at 5.4% in July. After dropping toward 1.1700 earlier in the day, the EUR/USD pair managed to stage a sharp rebound in the early American session and was last seen rising 0.2% on the day at 1.1743.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Rising rates underpin the greenback

Overview: The US dollar remains firm ahead of the July CPI release, and even though Chicago Fed Evans demurred from the hawkish talk, the market is getting more comfortable with the idea of a rate hike next year. The implied yield of the December 2022 Eurodollar futures is rising for the sixth consecutive session. Most emerging market currencies are also under pressure. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index edged up yesterday to snap a five-day drop but is resuming its decline today. The US 10-year yield is near 1.37%, ahead of today's auction, which is the highest level in nearly a month. European benchmark yields are 2-4 bp higher. Record highs in the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials yesterday had limited impact on activity in the Asia Pacific region. The local equity markets were mixed, with Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and Chinese equities advancing. Of note, South Korea and Taiwan's markets extended their swoon for a fifth consecutive session. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is edging higher to extend its advance to the eighth consecutive session. US futures are slightly softer. Gold is continuing to consolidate in narrow ranges after Monday's flash crash. Oil is slightly higher, building on yesterday's 2.7% rally, the most since July 21, on the back of US infrastructure plans, anticipating falling US inventories (API reportedly estimated an 815k barrel draw of oil and 1.1 mln barrels of gasoline). China's iron ore futures contract ended its five-day 12% drop. Copper is giving back about a third of yesterday's 1.5% gain. The CRB Index rose nearly 1.7% yesterday, recouping in full the losses from the previous two sessions.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher on the way to 0.7400 amid mixed concerns

AUD/USD extends rebound from one-year low inside a choppy range. US inflation data, Fedspeak back portray risk-on mood, favor bulls. Covid woes test the upside momentum amid a light calendar day. Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations, risk catalysts to direct Asian session moves. AUD/USD consolidates recent gains in a 25-pip range...

