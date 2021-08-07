Saturday Essay: Learning from the struggles of the last year
Navigating daily life in 2020 was tumultuous for my family. The coronavirus pandemic drastically transformed our home and work life. I’m a professional in higher education administration and my husband is in law enforcement. Even before the pandemic, taking care of our three kids was a high-wire balancing act. Then overnight, our dining table, once reserved for family dinners, became the site for virtual learning, Zoom meetings, and homework.www.toledoblade.com
