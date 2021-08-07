Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What's new? Another injury to Ravens' ace cornerback Jimmy Smith...

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis guy would be HOF someday if he could just stay healthy. With Jimmy Smith that is a huge “IF”…and it just isn’t happening. At age 33, it is not gonna happen. The Ravens held their collective breath as cornerback Jimmy Smith left Friday’s practice on the back of a cart. Head coach John Harbaugh did not yet have an update on Smith by the time he spoke to reporters after practice, but initial media reports are that it’s not serious.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Levine
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Devin Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hof#Reserve Covid#11 On 11#Stone#Swiss Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFOX Sports

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson causes uproar after WR, DB drill video goes viral

Videos of Lamar Jackson showing off his dual-threat talents have gone viral on social media – but not in the way you might think. In a video making its rounds on social media, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is seen doing wide receiver and defensive back drills with kids on an asphalt basketball court.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Ravens Are Determined to Have A More Balanced Attack

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have dominated teams with a record-setting rushing attack. Now, the team is determined to develop a passing game that is equally effective. "We’ve spent the last two and a half years or so building, probably, one of the most creative run games in the history of the National Football League, to be honest with you," coach John Harbaugh said. "I don’t want to overdramatize it, but it’d be pretty hard to argue against that. And probably the most successful. So, we’re certainly very happy about that, and now we want to bring that pass game along as well. It’s hard to do everything at once.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Ravens reportedly sign DE Chris Smith

Defensive end Chris Smith will sign with the Baltimore Ravens after working out for the team on Monday, according to multiple media reports. The team also reportedly brought in pass rushers Dion Jordan and Shilique Calhoun for trials on Monday before deciding to offer Smith a contract. Smith, 29, has...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive End Chris Smith

Adding depth to their defensive line rotation, the Ravens have signed 29-year-old defensive lineman Chris Smith, who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith has 9 ½ career sacks in seven seasons and had one sack, five tackles and four quarterback hits in a backup role with the Raiders last season. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and has also played with Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Ravens Cornerback Tavon Young Fully Healthy, Ready to Roll

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tavon Young is one of the Ravens' best players in the secondary when he can stay healthy. However, Young has struggled to stay on the field throughout his young career. He's now back at training camp and looking to make a major impact at slot cornerback.
NFLNBC Sports

Marquise Brown’s hamstring injury worse than Ravens initially thought

When Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown left practice last week, head coach John Harbaugh said it was a precautionary move and that the injury was “not serious.”. Brown missed his third straight practice on Monday and his absence from the field led Harbaugh to describe his status in different terms. Harbaugh said that the injury turned out to be worse than he and the team originally thought.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith recounts being robbed at gunpoint in offseason incident: ‘You feel helpless’

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith on Thursday recounted a “terrifying” incident this winter in which he was robbed at gunpoint after being followed in Los Angeles. Smith said he rented a car in February to drive his partner and children from Los Angeles International Airport to their hotel. After Smith made a couple of stops for food, he checked in at his hotel, then returned to his car. After a ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: CBS Sports says Lamar Jackson should demand $43 million

In the NFL, quarterbacks get paid fairly well. On Friday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen agreed to a six-year contract extension that is worth $258 million with a $150 million guaranteed. The extension gives Allen an average salary of $43 million per year and makes him the NFL’s second-highest-paid quarterback.
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Kevin Zeitler: Nursing foot injury

Zeitler exited Tuesday's practice with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. It's believed to be a minor injury, so Zeitler's availability for Week 1 shouldn't be in affected by the issue. The 31-year-old inked a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Ravens in March after being cut by the Giants and is poised to start at right guard.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Will Marquise Brown Injury Become Major Concern for Ravens?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marquise Brown looked dominant before he was derailed by a hamstring injury in training camp. Initially, the injury was thought to be minor, but Brown has missed an entire week of practice. The hope is that Brown can get back on the practice field soon, but...
NFLallfans.co

Ravens’ Jimmy Smith avoids serious injury after being carted off practice field

The Baltimore Ravens dodged what could have been a serious hit to their depth in the secondary. During Friday’s practice, cornerback Jimmy Smith was carted off the field after sustaining a right leg injury, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Thankfully, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says Smith suffered only a sprain.
NFLESPN

Baltimore Ravens CB Jimmy Smith still traumatized by February robbery

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder since his family was robbed at gunpoint in February. "Going into the store and being around anyone with a mask or hood on, it really makes my heart thump to this day," Smith said after Thursday's practice. "It was terrifying situation."
NFLNBC Sports

Jimmy Smith carted off with apparent leg injury

The Ravens defensive backfield could be taking a hit. According to multiple reporters at Friday’s practice, cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered an apparent leg injury and had to be carted off the field. Smith was covering Mark Andrews on the play and got tangled up with the tight end. After the...
NFLallfans.co

Injuries mount for Ravens wide receivers as training camp hits new gear

Ravens wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin missed part or all of Monday’s training camp practice with injuries that could limit their growth in the team’s developing passing game. Brown, who was one of the Ravens’ top players when camp opened Wednesday, has not practiced since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy