What's new? Another injury to Ravens' ace cornerback Jimmy Smith...

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have dominated teams with a record-setting rushing attack. Now, the team is determined to develop a passing game that is equally effective. "We’ve spent the last two and a half years or so building, probably, one of the most creative run games in the history of the National Football League, to be honest with you," coach John Harbaugh said. "I don’t want to overdramatize it, but it’d be pretty hard to argue against that. And probably the most successful. So, we’re certainly very happy about that, and now we want to bring that pass game along as well. It’s hard to do everything at once.