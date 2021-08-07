Wet hay leads to silo fire in Shamokin Township
IRISH VALLEY — Firefighters from throughout lower Northumberland County responded to a suspected fire inside a silo at Reitz Dairy Farm in Shamokin Township Thursday night. Firefighters were dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. to the farm off Cherry Street, north of Irish Valley Road, when smoke was detected in a silo. A second alarm was soon ordered by Stonington Fire Chief Kerry Yordy for tankers to supply water to the rural area.www.newsitem.com
