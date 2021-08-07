Cancel
Vigo County, IN

Hospitalizations keep climbing

By Sue Loughlin Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
 3 days ago

On Friday, Vigo County recorded the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since January, according to the Vigo County Health Department.

Health officials reported 44 COVID hospitalizations at Union and Terre Haute Regional hospitals; by comparison, on July 5, there were eight patients hospitalized due to COVID.

Of the 44 hospitalized on Friday, 14 are in intensive care, said Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman.

On Thursday, 41 were hospitalized — 33 at Union and eight at Regional.

“I think it’s very important for people to realize it’s not just that COVID 19 numbers are up in our county; hospitalizations are up as well,” Elder said.

“Most of these people are unvaccinated. They are obviously very sick because they are in the hospital. I think that should be a big eye opener to people that this is serious.”

People need to mask and get vaccinated, she said.

Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner, said hospitalizations are up more than 400% in the last 30 days.

“Emergency room visits are way up for COVID-related illness about the same pace,” he said. “Well over 95% of those requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated. Our ICU numbers are basically doubling weekly as well. It’s more of a reminder that being vaccinated is the key to not falling profoundly ill from this disease. It’s absolutely here now.”

Brucken encourages people to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases also continue to climb, with 56 additional cases Friday. However, 19 of those cases were from a month ago, Elder said. “A place tested people and didn’t put the test results in like they are supposed to, so they were from a month ago.” She did not say which testing site was involved.

Those late tests could still impact the county’s advisory level in the state’s color coded map; the maps assign each county a color based on the average of scores assigned for the number of weekly cases per 100,000 and its seven-day positivity rate.

The county’s vaccination rate Friday was 45.5% of those eligible. “We’re still increasing. People are paying attention to the numbers and they are trying to do their part,” Elder said.

The health department clinic is administering about 40 to 50 vaccinations per day; it is one of several sites in Vigo County providing vaccinations.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.

