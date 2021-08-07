Sebago Canoe Club Open House

Sebago Canoe Club hosts an open house and visitors will able to join short paddle or rowing excursions on Jamaica Bay, Brooklyn. Guided group outings led by trip leader in kayaks, canoes, and other rowing vessels will last approximately 40 minutes. All minors under 18 must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian to go on the water. Participants must be 16 years old to go in in single occupancy kayaks. Minor of any age can board other vessels accompanied by parent or legal guardian.