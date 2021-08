MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rains and gusty winds from Potential Tropical Storm 6 are spreading across the Leeward Islands. As of 11 p.m. Monday, the disturbance was 40 miles east-southeast of Dominica. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. Stats for Potential Tropical Storm 6 as of 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.(CBS4) On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across the southern Leeward Islands during the next few hours, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night,...