Aug. 10, 2021 — At the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS), running one of Europe’s fastest supercomputers also means operating its infrastructure in a sustainable manner. Ten years ago, HLRS began an intensive engagement with environmental protection. Its achievements have since been certified according to the Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) and the Blue Angel ecolabel, among others. In the future HLRS will continue improving its efforts towards sustainability, including through two new projects that will both improve energy efficiency at the center and help to identify best practices for sustainability in the field of information technology more broadly.