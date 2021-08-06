Capitol Insider: Calls For Special Session Go Unheeded

Legislators from both major parties in Oklahoma are pushing for a special session to address coronavirus policies in the state. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider, your weekly look inside Oklahoma politics, policy and government. I'm Dick Pryor with eCapitol news director, Shawn Ashley. Shawn, Republicans, including Governor Stitt, are holding firm to the new law that prevents mask mandates except in limited circumstances in Oklahoma. House Democrats are urging the governor to call a special session to repeal that law due to the spike in coronavirus cases and the start of the school year. Republican legislators want a special session to prevent vaccine mandates. Do you know whether the governor is considering either of those special session requests?