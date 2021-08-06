Cancel
Capitol Insider: Calls For Special Session Go Unheeded

Cover picture for the articleLegislators from both major parties in Oklahoma are pushing for a special session to address coronavirus policies in the state. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider, your weekly look inside Oklahoma politics, policy and government. I'm Dick Pryor with eCapitol news director, Shawn Ashley. Shawn, Republicans, including Governor Stitt, are holding firm to the new law that prevents mask mandates except in limited circumstances in Oklahoma. House Democrats are urging the governor to call a special session to repeal that law due to the spike in coronavirus cases and the start of the school year. Republican legislators want a special session to prevent vaccine mandates. Do you know whether the governor is considering either of those special session requests?

Austin, TXfox26houston.com

Governor Greg Abbott calls second Special Session, Dems still in D.C.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday he will be calling a second Special Session of the 86th Texas Legislature. It is set to convene at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 7. This comes almost immediately after the end of the previous special session, during which Texas House Democrats...
PoliticsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott Calls Second Special Session, Adds Quorum Rules to Agenda

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Thursday he's calling a second special session of the legislature after his first one failed for a lack of quorum. The second session will begin at noon on Saturday, Aug. 7, and will include new agenda items, including changing the rules on what constitutes a quorum.
Texas Stateplanettransgender.com

Texas Gov. calls another special session to begin on Saturday

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced another ‘special’ session to begin on Saturday, Aug 7 in an effort to push through 17 right-wing bills targeting people’s health and welfare. El diablo’s agenda includes yet another attempt at demonizing transgender youth by forcing them out of interscholastic sports. Abbott didn’t include...
Standard Democrat

Hovis, Burger react to call for special session on vaccine mandates

Two Southeast Missouri legislators reaffirmed Thursday their opposition to vaccine mandates in the wake of a new letter signed this week by six GOP state senators, including Holly Rehder (R-27-Scott City), asking Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session of the General Assembly “to protect Missouri workers from vaccine mandates, whether they be from the public or private sector,” in the words of the missive.
Pulaski County, ARtalkbusiness.net

Governor Hutchinson calls special session as new COVID-19 cases rise

On Tuesday (Aug. 3), Governor Asa Hutchinson put out the call for legislators to meet in a special session beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. Hutchinson is calling on the Arkansas General Assembly to amend Act 1002 – a law passed earlier this year – that bans statewide mask mandates. Specifically, he wants the legislature to create an exemption that will give public school boards flexibility to issue mask mandates to protect school children who are under 12 years old and are not eligible for a vaccine.
KTUL

Oklahoma Democrats call for special session as delta variant spreads

The House Democratic Caucus called for a special session Monday to repeal Senate Bill 658, which prevents local school districts from implementing a mask policy. “Our needs across Oklahoma look different depending on where you live, and we’ve got to have the freedom to make decisions that are best for keeping our children safe in school and in-person (when possible) based on local data. We ask the Governor to step up and pave the way for our local schools and hospitals to be able to protect life," said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa.
Congress & CourtsClaremore Progress

Hamilton, senators call for special session to ban vaccine requirements

Several Oklahoma lawmakers want to prohibit any entity from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise statewide. Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, requested Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt call a special session so lawmakers can prevent private businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated in a letter signed by several Senate Republicans — despite health experts urging more people to get vaccinated.

