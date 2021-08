CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton’s Place is now in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined with other members of the class of 2021. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange _ the two franchises he took to the top _ when Manning was introduced. Joining Manning in this year’s class were two other first-time eligibles, defensive back Charles Woodson _ who beat out Manning for the 1997 Heisman Trophy _ and receiver Calvin Johnson.