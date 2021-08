HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont signed two new COVID-19-related executive orders Thursday. With the first, Connecticut cities and towns will be able to decide most of their own mask mandates moving forward. It gives “municipal leaders the option of requiring masks in indoor public places within their respective towns and cities for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status…This means that municipal leaders will now have the option of moving beyond the minimum requirements in the statewide policy on masks implemented by Governor Lamont in May.”