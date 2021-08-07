Jane Nicely Lewis, 93, of Owensboro, passed away July 27, 2021. She was born May 5, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Melvin and Philomena Fischer Nicely. Jane was a graduate of St. Joseph Highschool and attended Webster University in St. Louis, MO. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she was on the parish council and school board. Always wanting to be involved in her community, she was active in Scouting, Junior Women’s Club, OCHS Booster Club, Immaculate Catholic School board, and the GE Dar-Nek Auxiliary. A homemaker of many traits, Jane enjoyed painting, needlepoint, cross-stitch, and textile arts.