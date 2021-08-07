You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Tried The Ice Cream Nachos From Jacky’s Ice Cream Depot In Ohio

Calling all dessert enthusiasts! You’ve heard of ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, and possibly even rolled ice cream. But did you know about the decadent creation known as ice cream nachos? Think ice cream cone “chips” topped with layers of delicious ice cream, homemade sauces, and an array of toppings that will have your mouth watering. It may sound too good to be true, but it’s exactly what you’ll find on the menu when you stop by Jacky’s Ice Cream Depot.

Welcome to Jacky's Ice Cream Depot! While it may not always have a rainbow over it, you can bet there are treasures to be found inside.

In addition to classic cones, scoops, and other ice cream novelties, Jacky's is making quite a name for itself with a new culinary delight...

...ice cream nachos! These made-to-order dishes include your favorite flavors of soft-serve ice cream served over waffle cone chips and topped with anything your heart desires.

You'll have your choice of three toppings, and the combinations are nearly endless.

Just look at how the whipped cream and chocolate sauce swirl together to make a heaping pile of sugary goodness!

These sweet nachos are fun to share with a group, but you could easily enjoy an entire portion to yourself too.

So the next time you're in the mood for something a bit out-of-the-ordinary, the ice cream nachos from Jacky's won't disappoint.

Have you ever tried a sweet treat from Jacky’s Ice Cream Depot in Ohio? What did you think? Tell us all about your dessert adventures in the comments below. As always, we’d love to hear from you! For more information, you can follow Jacky’s Ice Cream Depot on Facebook or head over to the official website.

