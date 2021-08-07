Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Amy Michelle Wright

The Owensboro Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Michelle Wright, 40, of Owensboro, passed away August 3, 2021. She was born in Owensboro December 3, 1980, to Ray and Bonnie Wright. Amy was a 1999 graduate of Daviess County High School. She had earned her master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and was working on her PhD of Organizational Leadership at W.K.U. Amy had a compassionate soul and was always putting others ahead of herself. She would help anyone in need, enjoyed the beach, the country, and never met a stranger. Amy loved her five children, her family, and simply making sure everyone was okay. She was most recently the Food Service Manager at FiveStar and previously worked at the Learning Villa and with the Migrant Program at Daviess County Public Schools. Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Wright, and grandparents, Robert and Geraldine Head and Wilbur and Regina Wright and cousin, Cassie Head.

www.owensborotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
Obituaries
County
Daviess County, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wright
Person
Bonnie Wright
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interdisciplinary Studies#W K U Amy#The Food Service#Fivestar#The Migrant Program#Independence Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor’s executive order to leave masks up to parents

CNN — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district’s mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy