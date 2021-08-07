Cancel
Harlingen, TX

2021 Season Preview: Harlingen Cardinals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Cardinals are hoping for another great year. Sound basic? Well, it is. The red birds have qualified for the playoffs in three straight seasons. Coach Manny Gomez has found a rhythm that he hopes to continue to build upon moving forward. Following a one-loss, district championship season in 2020 despite multiple “road bumps” related to COVID 19, Gomez and his squad are prepped to only get better.

